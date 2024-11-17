Houston Texans might face Dallas Cowboys without CeeDee Lamb in Week 11
By Randy Gurzi
The battle for the state of Texas will take place on Monday Night Football in Week 11. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Houston Texans, with both teams looking to end a losing streak.
Houston dropped two in a row, both in prime time. In Week 9, it was a Halloween loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. They came out on fire in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions before falling apart in the second half, losing on a last-second field goal.
Dallas has been far worse than their in-state rivals. They've lost four in a row and have yet to win at home in 2024. Including their playoff loss to Green Bay, they've also dropped five in a row at AT&T Stadium and are just 3-6 this year.
That's why there's a strong belief the Texans will improve to 7-4 on Monday. That could be even more likely if the Cowboys are without CeeDee Lamb, who showed up on their Saturday injury report with a questionable designation.
Lamb is dealing with a back injury, which has to be frustrating for the Pro Bowl wideout since he just fought through a sprain in his AC joint suffered in Week 9. Heading into this game, Lamb has 59 receptions for 681 yards with four touchdowns. It's not the impact he's used to but with issues all around him, it's impressive that he's accomplished this much.
If Lamb is out, the Cowboys' top receiver will be Jalen Tolbert who has 33 receptions for 367 yards with three touchdowns. They might also have to lean heavily on newly acquired Jonathan Mingo, which might be a recipe for disaster since they're starting backup QB Cooper Rush.