Texans WR Nico Collins fully healthy, ready to feast on depleted Cowboys secondary
By Randy Gurzi
For the first time since Week 5, the Houston Texans will have Nico Collins on the field.
Collins was adamant this week that he would play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football and that was made clear with the team's injury report on Saturday. Collins, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5, wasn't given a designation, meaning he had no limitations and is good to go.
That's good news for a Houston offense that needs to find a spark. Collins, who had 567 yards in the first five games of the season, should have plenty of success — especially given the status of the Dallas secondary.
While Houston was happy to have Collins back, Dallas had to rule out two key defenders. DaRon Bland, who has yet to play in 2024 due to a Lisfranc injury, will miss Week 11. The Cowboys will also be without Jourdan Lewis, their underappreciated slot cornerback, who is dealing with a neck injury.
More Texans News:
That means rookie Caelen Carson will remain the starter on the outside in place of Bland. As for their slot coverage, safety Israel Mukuamu — who played cornerback collegiately for South Carolina — will move into Lewis' role. He's no slouch, but Lewis has been one of the best in the business in 2024.
Dallas has dealt with injuries all season, the most impactfil being a torn hamstring for Dak Prescott. With him out, Cooper Rush will be the starting QB. He struggled in Week 10 and might have more problems against Houston with CeeDee Lamb dealing with a back injury.
Houston still can't overlook Dallas, even though the latest injury report tips the scales in their favor even more.