Will Derek Stingley play on Monday Night Football? Texans CB dealing with hip injury
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football. The in-state rivalry has belonged to the Cowboys, who lead 4-2.
Houston heads into this one as the favorite with Dallas struggling this season. They're sitting at 3-6 overall, have lost four games in a row, and have yet to win at home this year. Throw in the absence of Dak Prescott, who tore his hamstring in Week 9, and they're ready to focus on 2025.
While all that tips the scales in Houston's favor, the Texans are dealing with their own issues. They've lost two games in a row (both in prime time) and have dealt with a laundry list of injuries. This weekend, they're thankful to have Nico Collins returning to action for the first time since Week 5, but they might be without their top cornerback.
Derek Stingley, Jr. has been dealing with a hip injury and wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice. He was then a limited participant on Friday, leaving his status for Monday night in doubt.
Is Derek Stingley going to play for Texans in Week 11?
The good news for Houston is that Stingley was a full participant on Saturday. The Texans latest injury also has him without a designation for the game.
That being the case, it feels likely that he's going to suit up to face the Cowboys — who are dealing with injuries in their secondary as well. They could also be without CeeDee Lamb, making it even more likely that Houston ends their skid.