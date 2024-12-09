Updated playoff picture: Have Texans punched their ticket to postseason yet?
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans made it to the postseason with a rookie head coach and quarterback combo in 2023. DeMeco Ryans finished tied with Kevin Stefanski for the most votes for NFL Head Coach of the Year but lost due to a tiebreaker.
C.J. Stroud won the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and just for good measure, Will Anderson, Jr. took home the honor for defensive rookies. All that meant the future looked bright for Houston — especially after they secured a win in the Wild Card Round last season.
This year, they started hot with a record of 5-1 but have cooled off significantly. Since then, Houston is 3-4 with frustrating losses to the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans in their past seven games. They were off in Week 14 following a narrow win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now at 8-5, they have a firm grip on the AFC South, but do they have a playoff spot locked up?
Do the Texans have a playoff spot secured?
Entering Week 15, the Texans are fourth in the AFC and have a 96 percent chance of making the postseason. Their only threat in the division is the Indianapolis Colts, who are 6-7. They have four winnable games on the schedule but lost twice to Houston, meaning the Texans only need to go 2-2 down the stretch to win the division.
They can even lock things up this weekend with a win over the Miami Dolphins and an Indy loss to the Denver Broncos. That remains the toughest game on the schedule for the Colts, who finish with the Titans, New York Giants, and Jaguars.
Houston has a far tougher path with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens following their showdown with Miami. They close the season with a trip to Nashville, looking for revenge on the Titans.