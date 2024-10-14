Will Anderson, Jr. led Texans in PFF grades following Week 6 explosion
By Randy Gurzi
After stockpiling draft picks for a couple of years, the Houston Texans got aggressive in the 2023 NFL Draft. First, they took C.J. Stroud from Ohio State at No. 2 overall to shore up their quarterback situation. Then they traded up to No. 3 to take Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, Jr.
Houston sent the 12th and 33rd overall picks that season as well as a first and third-rounder in 2024 to Arizona so they could land Anderson. They believed it was worth it to have someone capable of making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.
Stroud continues to get the most attention, which is common with QBs, but Anderson reminded the world how dominant he can be this weekend. The second-year defensive end had eight tackles, three sacks, and caused an interception when he batted a pass from Drake Maye into the air. That’s why it’s not a shock to see him earn the team’s highest PFF Grade in Week 6.
Aderson finished with a 91.2 grade and was only slightly ahead of Danielle Hunter, who had a 89.5. Hunter was signed this offseason after spending eight years in Minnesota. He recorded a strip sack in the win, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Mario Edwards, Jr.
Hunter’s presence has given the Texans two dominant pass rushers and is paying off for Anderson. With attention being paid to his fellow defensive end, Anderson already has 5.5 sacks in 2024 after recording seven as a rookie.
Houston is 5-1 after their blowout win in New England and will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.