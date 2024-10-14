Will Anderson, Jr. led Texans in PFF grades following Week 6 explosion

The highest-graded Texans in Week 6 vs the Patriots:



🥇 Will Anderson Jr. - 91.2

🥈 Danielle Hunter - 89.5

🥉 Neville Hewitt - 82.1

🏅 Laremy Tunsil - 77.3

🏅 Calen Bullock - 76.9



