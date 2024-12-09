AFC South Power Rankings Week 15: Texans can clinch division on Sunday
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans were off this weekend, enjoying a late bye week before a four-game stretch to close out the season.
At 8-5, they're in control of the AFC South and can win the division this weekend. To do that, Houston has to win at home against the Miami Dolphins. They'll also need the Indianapolis Colts — who were off in Week 14 as well — to lose to the Denver Broncos.
With that being said, let's check out the division with our Week 15 AFC South Power Rankings.
4. Tennessee Titans (3-9)
This isn't just about the standings since the Tennessee Titans aren't in last place. They even defeated the Texans, which was a huge win for them. Since that win though, they've fallen apart.
Tennesse was blown out by the Washington Commanders 42-19 then couldn't score a touchdown as they lost 10-6 to the Jaguars in Week 14.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)
A loss in Week 13 was frustrating for the Jaguars, who were threatening against the Texans. That loss was made worse due to the injury suffered by Trevor Lawrence, who was on the receiving end of the hit that led to a three-game suspension for Azeez Al-Shaair.
READ MORE: Jaguars defender shows support for Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair
Lawrence is now on the IR due to his shoulder injury but the Jags won their first game without him. It wasn't pretty but the 10-6 win over the Titans nudges them ahead in the power rankings.
2. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)
A one-point win over the New England Patriots in Week 13 kept the season alive for the Indianapolis Colts. At 6-7, they can still win the division but since the Texans swept them already, they might have to win out and get the Texans to lose three of four.
The second part is unlikely but the Colts could possibly finish with four wins. The toughest game left for them is against Denver. From there, they host the Titans in Week 16 and Jaguars in Week 18. The game between those will be on the road against the New York Giants.
Even if they don't win the South, they could finish with a winning record and put themselves in contention to be a dark horse contender for a playoff spot. That seemed impossible not long ago.
1. Houston Texans (8-5)
This was the perfect time for a bye week. The Houston Texans have seen several games slip away due to second-half struggles. Still, they've done enough to put themselves in a position to lock up the South as early as this weekend.
The Week 14 bye gave them time to prepare for the final four games and attempt to correct their second-half offensive woes. If they can do that, they might be dangerous in the playoffs. If not, it will be a quick postseason run.