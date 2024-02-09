C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson take home Rookie of the Year honors
C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson make history as the fourth duo to win rookie of the year honors for their team in the same season.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans' good night keeps rolling as rookies C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson both won their respective Rookie of the Year Awards. Stroud won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, while Anderson won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. It's a feat that's only been done three times prior.
For Stroud, the quarterback had no real competition as expected, with only Puka Nacua being the only other player receiving first-round votes. Stroud had 246 total votes, Nacua had 154, while Sam LaPorta out of Detroit finished third with 40.
Jahmyr Gibbs came in fourth (4 points), Bijan Robinson came in fifth (3), while Jay Flowers, Jayden Reed, and Rashee Rice tied for last with one point apiece.
Anderson won the award as well, but it wasn't as dominating as an outing as Stroud. Anderson had 151 total points (16 first-place votes), edging out Jalen Carter, who had 122 points (14 first-place votes).
Anderson had the most first and second-place votes.
Kobie Turner came in third (95 total points), with Devon Witherspoon coming in fourth (57), Joey Porter Jr. tied with Yaya Diaby and Brian Branch with six total points, while Jack Campbell, Byron Young, and Callijah round out the bottom of the candidates.
Anderson and Stroud became the first pair of Texans rookies to win the awards in the same year. Stroud becomes the first player in Texans history to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, while Anderson joins his head coach DeMeco Ryans and Brian Cushing as players who won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Both men now join the 2022 New York Jets duo of Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner who won both awards in the same year, as well as Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans in 2017. The first pair to ever pull off the feat were the Detroit Lions duo of Mel Farr and Lem Barney in 1967, the very first year the award was given out.