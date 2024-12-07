3 potential offensive coordinators Houston Texans can sign in 2025
By Randy Gurzi
At 8-5, the Houston Texans control the AFC South but haven't been as impressive as they should be. They've dropped a couple of winnable games, including one against the Detroit Lions who are currently tied for the best record in the league.
In nearly every loss they've suffered this season, the offense was shut down in the second half, leading to a hot seat for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has stood by his play-caller, but his hand may be forced if things don't improve.
Should that happen, here's a look at three potential offensive coordinator candidates Houston could target.
Marcus Brady, Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers
A former CFL quarterback, Marcus Brady began his coaching career north of the border as a wide receivers coach for the Montreal Alouettes in 2009. He made his way to the NFL in 2018 as an assistant QB coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
He followed Nick Sirianni to Philadelphia when he took the Eagles job, spending two years as an offensive assistant. This season, he landed with Jim Harbaugh as his passing game coordinator. The Chargers offensive attack might not be elite but they're highly efficient and Brady has experience with excellent coaches.
Tanner Engstrand, Passing Game Coordinator, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions' coaching staff is likely to get purged soon with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn standing out as head coach candidates. Should Johnson leave, that could put Tanner Engstrand in line to take his spot. If that's not how things go down, he could be a name to watch as a potential OC.
Klay Kubiak, Offensive Passing Specialist, San Francisco 49ers
The Kubiak family is one of the royal NFL coaching families. Klint Kibiak is currently the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and his brother, Klay Kubiak, should hold that same title for another team soon.
Perhaps it would be in Houston, which would make sense. Kubiak was born in Houston, where he watched his dad coach the Texans, and was in San Francisco at the same time as DeMeco Ryans. He's still making his way through the ranks, currently serving as the passing game specialist for the 49ers, but giving him a shot wouldn't be the worst idea.