Two Texans rookies could create hotly contested camp battles in the future

With the Houston Texans' rookie minicamp starting this Thursday (May 7th-May 9th), it's opened the door to several conversations about future camp battles for key positions on the roster. This is normally par for the course, as this is when NFL teams try their best to integrate their draft assets into a pre-existent team structure.

Namely, on the offensive side of the football. Here are two position battles that have the potential to be hotly contested in the coming months: Wide receiver and Tight End.

Lewis Bond vs. the field (Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel): Wide Receiver #4

Sixth-rounder Lewis Bond comes into the organization in a unique situation. Even though he’s a rookie, he comes in with some level of playbook knowledge of offensive coordinator Nick Caley’s scheme due to his years at Boston College under head coach Bill O’Brien (both Caley and O’Brien most notably use their own versions of the Erhardt-Perkins system).

With this in mind, he’d most likely be competing with Xavier Hutchinson and second-year player Jaylin Noel for reps at the fourth receiver spot (Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Tank Dell already being set). For reference, Hutchinson is in the final year of his rookie deal, while Noel struggled to find consistent playing time in year one.

Hutchinson finally broke out under Caley in 2025, setting career highs in yards (428) and touchdowns (three). Noel showed potential as a deep threat and difference-maker as a return man. However, if Bond is able to make an impact in camp and display any equivalence in production to the Hutchinson and Noel early on in the process, don’t be surprised if he finds himself in some prominent sub packages in short order.

Marlin Klein vs. Cade Stover: Tight End #3

The battle for the third tight end spot ideally would be between second-rounder Marlin Klein and third-year player Cade Stover. With Dalton Schultz receiving a one-year contract extension and Brevin Jordan being given another chance to fight back from a catastrophic season ending injury (2025), Klein and Stover will most likely be doing battle to be the first man off the bench in the tight end room.

Stover has yet to truly establish himself as a reliable option in Houston’s skill position group, as injuries and limited live-game opportunities have defined his tenure thus far. In 24 career regular season games, he only has 27 total catches for 209 yards and one touchdown. Even though his strength has been in the blocking department, he still leaves a lot to be desired as a potential receiving threat for the offense.

Klein projects to be used similarly as Stover (blocker, short route option), but he’s roughly two inches taller, has a higher vertical and looks more fluid in his route running. Even though Klein has been evaluated to be more of a long-term developmental option for Houston, his high draft positioning, measurables and Stover’s inefficiencies give him a chance to compete for meaningful game reps sooner rather than later.