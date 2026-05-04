Texans' second-round TE Marlin Klein may face unfair scrutiny in year one

Since 2023, the Houston Texans’ tight end room has left a lot to be desired when compared with the upper-tier units in the NFL. Specifically, in terms of depth and reliable contributions from anyone not named Dalton Schultz.

Schultz by himself has been the standard of consistency for the unit. After that, a chasm exists between him and the next-most-productive option. Just last year, Schultz accounted for 82 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games played for the season . The next-best player was Cade Stover, who served up only 12 receptions for 76 yards and zero touchdowns in nine games played. Third place belonged to Brenden Bates, who had two receptions for 23 yards and zero touchdowns in three games played.

That obviously has presented production problems for Houston in the past, as the lack of a true quality backup threat has led to tight end-sized black holes in the receiving game at the most inopportune moments (see his absence in the 2025 AFC Divisional playoff matchup vs. the New England Patriots as an example). Brevin Jordan had the chance to be that answer, but multiple years of season ending injuries put a halt to that possibility (for the time being).

Which brings us to former Michigan Wolverine Marlin Klein, whom the Texans selected with the 59th-overall pick in the second round in this year’s NFL Draft. At a time when Houston could’ve swung big on attempting a trade-up for Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, or even trade up for a shot at Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers, they seemingly went with a scheme fit and physical traits option that appears to be a long-term developmental project behind Schultz and co.

This reality, and most notably his draft positioning, could lead to some unfair expectations being placed upon the German-born Klein in year one.

Texans’ past tight end deficiencies could mean unfair expectations for Marlin Klein

With the aforementioned holes present behind Schultz, and the urgency to make an actual Super Bowl run in 2026, fans and local media collectively looked at the move as a disappointing missed opportunity to infuse the position with premium impact talent (no offense to Klein).

For reference, the top-five teams in the category of ‘most receiving yards by a tight end since 2023’ are (according to Statmuse):

Arizona Cardinals (Trey McBride: 3,210 yards)

San Francisco 49ers (George Kittle: 2,754 yards)

Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce: 2,658 yards)

Atlanta Falcons (Kyle Pitts Sr.: 2,197 yards)

Detroit Lions (Sam LaPorta: 2,104 yards)

The Texans land at sixth on the list with 1,944 yards from Schultz. While it’s an exciting thing to have a top-10 player at the position in Schultz, it’s almost just as concerning to not have a true safety valve option available that would keep the unit from bottoming out in the event of Schultz being absent for any stretch of time. That’s where the future expectation problems might come into play for Klein.

Even though the team did invest a bit when they went out and signed former New Orleans Saint Foster Moreau, that move wasn’t seen as a needle mover in the offensive production department. It was more seen as an addition of a player who brings more physicality to the position with his blocking prowess. Which again, brings attention back to Klein.

He didn’t really have a prolific collegiate career, as evidenced by his 38 receptions for 364 yards and only one touchdown across four seasons in Ann Arbor. Yet, he is 6-foot-6, 248 pounds, runs a 4.6 40-yard time, has a 36-inch vertical and was a team captain and honorable mention for All-Big Ten Conference in 2025 (his final college year).

He is known as a viable in-line blocker and backup “Y” tight end option (Y meaning a traditional tight end, primarily responsible for blocking and short-yardage catching). Therein lies the issue. While he fits the physical model that Houston has been building this offseason, the perception is that he won’t be much of a downfield factor in the passing game.

At the price of a second-round pick, the potential for a lack of volume in raw reception and yardage accumulation simply won’t do for some in the fan base. However, general manager Nick Caserio made it a point to confidently emphasize Klein’s value as a future Texan after the pick.

Nick Caserio is a Marlin Klein fan

Speaking to the media during the NFL Draft period, Caserio said of Klein,

“His story is really impressive. His maturity. His intelligence. His toughness. He could’ve sat out the bowl game, basically told his coach ‘I’m playing.’ Kinda like what Kamari did. Good size, runs well. His best football is in front of him. He was a player that we liked from the beginning of the process.”

The fact is, Caserio and the Texans’ brass have their reasons for being excited about Klein’s addition. Regardless of what outsiders may think, there is a vision for Klein’s involvement in the 2026 edition of the offense. Hopefully, it provides a spark to the rest of the tight end group and provides Schultz with passable help in the receiving department.