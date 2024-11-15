Texans fans might need to brace for upset following NFL Network predictions
By Randy Gurzi
Week 11 brings us the battle for the state of Texas. The Houston Texans (6-4) head to Arlington to take on the Dallas Cowboys (3-6) on Monday Night Football.
Houston has dropped two games in a row and three of their past four. Still, this feels like the right game to get back on track. Dallas has lost four in a row and has been especially bad at home. After going undefeated at AT&T Stadium in the regular season last year, they were blown out in the playoffs and have lost five in a row at home (four this year).
The confidence meter should be high but it might have taken a hit after seeing the most feared graphic in all of sports — the unanimous expert prediction.
Every analyst on NFL Network picked the Texans, which feels like the right choice. The problem is that we’ve all seen this exact graphic pop up right before an epic meltdown.
Dallas is playing without Dak Prescott, meaning Cooper Rush will get the start for the second week in a row. He was uncharacteristically inaccurate against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Texans need to prepare for a better outing from him.
More Texans News:
Houston is likely going into this game without Will Anderson, Jr. as the defensive end is dealing with a high ankle sprain.
They are expected to have Nico Collins back, however, which would give their offense a much-needed boost. Collins has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5.
Without Collins, their aerial attack has struggled, and the offense has been abysmal in the second half of games. They’ll need him to help them improve those woes if they want to avoid the unanimous pick curse.