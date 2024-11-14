3 ways the Houston Texans can defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11
A week after losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans are facing a Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys team. A much easier game this time around, Houston needs to win this game to keep up with the rest of the AFC. Dallas has been, for lack of a better term, terrible this season.
Now with multiple injuries, including to Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks, and multiple pass rushers, the Cowboys seem to be looking ahead to 2025. So, let’s dive into the three ways the Texans can win this game.
Keep CJ Stroud upright
Seems like this is obvious, however, C.J. Stroud has been sacked 12 times in the past two games, including eight times against the New York Jets. Changing their starting offensive line helped against the Lions, who sacked Stroud four times. Starting Jarrett Patterson and moving Juice Scruggs to guard seems to be the best thing they could do to a banged-up line.
Despite one of their best rushers, DeMarcus Lawrence, getting injured early in the season, the Cowboys have sacked opposing quarterbacks 23 times this season. Keeping Stroud upright shouldn’t be a problem this week, and this should be the game for Houston’s offense to get things back on track.
Disrupt the quarterback early
The Eagles showed last week that the Cooper Rush “reign” is over. And to stop him, you have to get in the backfield early and often. They sacked Rush/Trey Lance three times, including eight quarterback hits. The Texans have a significantly better pass rush than Philadelphia, with Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter combining for 13 sacks and 24 quarterback hits together.
No matter who the Cowboys decide to start, the Texans should have no issue forcing him into bad throws throughout the game. A week after the Texans forced five interceptions on Jared Goff, this will be a cakewalk for Houston.
Get Nico Collins back on track early on
After missing the past five games due to an injury, the Texans are likely getting their star receiver back this week. After totaling 567 yards and three touchdowns through the first five weeks, the young 25-year-old receiver was on his way to a career year.
Now, the Texans will look to get him back to where he was early in 2024, and against a weak Cowboys secondary, they should have no issues with that. Collins coming back will allow for more to open up in the passing game, including more opportunities for Tank Dell.