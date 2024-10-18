Texans vs. Packers in Week 7 will feature an elite uniform matchup
By Randy Gurzi
For the first time since they entered the NFL in 2002, the Houston Texans introduced new uniforms this season. They kept their traditional style but were still able to make some impressive changes. They even introduced a new alternate uniform, inspired by the city.
They debuted the H-Town blue alternate in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills and will again bring out something new this weekend on the road against the Green Bay Packers. The home team will also be wearing an alternate uniform, which sets us up for an aesthetically appealing showdown.
Houston is debuting their all-navy combo while Green Bay will be in all-white. That includes their helmet, which is a change from their iconic yellow.
It's definitely going to be a good look for both teams, and CBS is surely happy about that. This showdown between the Packers and Texans not only has their top crew (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson), but it will also be their featured game in the early window.
Houston comes into this game with a record of 5-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. Their latest victory was in New England by a score of 41-21. It was also the first time they secured a win over the Patriots in their home stadium.
Green Bay is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Lambeau Field. They also had a lopsided win last weekend, taking out the Arizona Cardinals at home, 34-13.