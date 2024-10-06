Texans tease a new look with social media post
By Randy Gurzi
Since joining the NFL in 2002, the Houston Texans have had the same logo — the head of a bull resembling the state flag. They've also had the same uniform — until this season.
Houston unveiled a redesigned uniform this year, which is a much cleaner look. However, they kept the same logo on the helmet and midfield as their primary look. There was an alternate as well, which is set to make the debut on Sunday.
The Texans' social media team released a photo showing the H-Town blue at midfield with the caption "Switchin’ it up."
The Texans will sport one of two alternate jerseys along with the logo. While the all-red was the one that got the most love from fans, the alternate blue will make its debut on Sunday against the Bills. That will feature a dark blue uniform and helmet with red numbers and the H-Town blue as the outline.
The change is welcome for the Texans, although many would still love to see a return to the classic Oilers' look that still belongs to the Tennessee Titans. But the H-Town blue is still rich in history.
This Sunday, the Texans (3-1) will host the Buffalo Bills (3-1) at NRG Stadium. It's the first real test for Houston, who was the feel-good story of the season in 2023 when they shocked the league and made it to the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.
A win over the Bills would prove they're still contenders this season.