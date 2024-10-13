Texans Week 6 victory over Patriots goes down as a historic win
By Randy Gurzi
A 41-21 win over the New England Patriots improved the Houston Texans to 5-1 on the season. It was a solid victory for the Texans against a team that has historically had their number.
Even with the defeat, New England leads the series 11-4 but the Texans finally got their first win in Foxborough.
Drew Dougherty of Houston Texans TV tweeted after the win that this was the first time Houston won on the road against the Pats.
Prior to this game, the Patriots were 7-0 at home against the Texans. Their first meeting in New England was a 40-7 win by the Patriots which was in December of 2006. Their last win was in September of 2018 when the Texans lost 27-20.
Of course, in each of those wins, the Patriots had Tom Brady under center which is why they always had the edge.
This weekend, the Patriots were starting Drake Maye for the first time. The No. 3 overall pick out of North Carolina was 20-of-33 for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two picks. He had some moments where he looked like a rookie but still showed promise.
Having said that, it's clear the Texans have the advantage at this position. C.J. Stroud was 20-of-31 for 192 yards with three touchdowns and one pick. He was impressive even without Nico Collins, who was sent to the IR with a hamstring injury.
Stroud might have had even better numbers if the Texans didn't run away with this one. They ended up turning to the run with the big lead and had 192 yards on 28 attempts with two touchdowns.