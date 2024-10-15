4-round 2025 mock draft: Texans bolster defensive line, secondary
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans rebuilt their team in a hurry under Nick Caserio. Hired in 2021, he stockpiled picks for a few years and then went all-in during the 2023 NFL Draft.
That year, he added C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall and Will Anderson, Jr. at No. 3. Each has lived up to expectations and helped them jump out to a 5-1 start this season.
Houston was without a Round 1 pick in 2024 thanks to the Anderson trade but they'll be back on the clock on the opening night of the draft this year. With all that being said, let's take a quick look ahead with this four-round mock draft to see what direction the Texans might go in 2025.
Round 1: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Houston doesn't have a lot of holes on its roster but they could use a run-stuffing nose tackle. That's what they land with the 6-foot-6, 348-pound Walker. Of course, nose tackles don't often go in the first round since they're not always three-down players but Walker is the exception. In 2023, he recorded 13 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He was even credited with 51 pressures that year.
Adding Walker to a line that will have Anderson and Danielle Hunter will give Houston a fearsome front line.
Round 2: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
The safeties in Houston aren't bad, but they could use an infusion of talent. Jimmie Ward, Eric Murray and M.J. Stewart will all be over 30 in 205. Stewart will also be a free agent.
They took Calen Bullock in the third round this season and he's shown promise. Now, he gets a running mate in Xavier Watts from Notre Dame.
Watts was a ball hawk in 2023 with seven interceptions and four pass defenses. This year, he's already broken up five passes and has another two picks. He's an opportunistic safety who could become a starter in a hurry.
Round 3: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
Kendrick Green will hit free agency in 2025 and Kenyon Green will follow in 2026. The Texans have Shaq Mason locked up through 2027 but he will be in his mid-30s by then. That's why it wouldn't be a bad idea to give themselves some options along the interior of their line.
That leads to the selection of Georgia's Tate Ratledge. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Ratledge has experience against SEC talent and is very good in pass protection. He's no slouch against the run either, making him worth a selection on Day 2.
Round 4: Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas
Ja'Quinden Jackson is brought in with the fourth-round selection, giving the Texans a new backup running back. Standing 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds, Jackson could find a role early as a short-yardage back but has the ability to carry the load if neccesary.