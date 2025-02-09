Texans morning huddle: Houston's most overpaid player revealed

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday and sadly, the Houston Texans won't be involved.

Houston knows they're not too far off, however, following two seasons in a row with 10 wins. Unfortunately, they haven't gotten past the second round of the playoffs.

General manager Nick Caserio will work on getting this fixed and Joe Mixon believes he will produce something special. In addition to bringing in more talent, he needs to identify which players don't need to return. With that said, today's news round-up starts with an article highlighting the most overrated player from 2024.

Houston Texans news round-up

Overpaid Texan Robbed the Team Blind With 2024 Performance - House of Houston

"The injury report gave Woods an opportunity to step up but instead of taking the wheel, the 32-year-old sat comfortably in the backseat." — Chad Porto

Woods deserves credit for making plays at key times and for stepping into the punt return role. Having said that, it's hard to argue against Porto's assessment. The veteran gave them just 203 yards on 20 receptions, which was a tough pill to swallow considering all the injuries at the position.

Re-Sign or Walk: Houston Texans Defensive Tackle Foley Fatukasi — Battle Red Blog

"Fatukasi will turn 30 years old before the 2025 season begins, but it is clear that he has a lot of good football left in the tank. It would not be a complete shock to see the team get younger at the position, but it would be wise of Caserio to heavily consider bringing Fatukasi back, even on another short-term deal." — Nick Schwager

Schwager believes Foley has enough left in the tank to return for at least one more season. He states the defense was much better when he was on the field, leaving durability as the lone concern. Keeping him would be wise, especially since his presence wouldn't prevent them from drafting an eventual replacement.

Houston Texans Projected to Land Gigantic NFL Draft Steal — Houston Texans on SI

"If Burch happened to fall to Houston at pick No. 89, he could end up being one of the biggest steals of the entire draft class." — Evan Massey

Massey is commenting on an article from A to Z Sports where they have Jordan Burch landing with Houston at No. 89. He believes a third-round pick for the Oregon star would be a steal. With Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson as the starters, a prospect such as Burch would offer an excellent developmental player.

Top 5 pending free agents Houston Texans need to retain this offseason — Toro Times

Here's a look at which free agents should be prioritzed this offseason for Houston. One is Stefon Diggs, however, that will come down to his price tag.

Which former Houston Texans will be on the field for Super Bowl LIX — Toro Times

Houston won't be in the Super Bowl, but there are some familiar faces. Here's a look at which former Texans will be on the field Sunday.