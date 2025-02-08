Top 5 pending free agents Houston Texans need to retain this offseason

The Houston Texans have 25 players set for free agency in 2025.

They won't be able to retain all of them, and won't try to do so. Instead, they need to prioritize which players they need to bring back while identifying which positions can be upgraded.

With that being said, here's a look at five players they should re-sign before they hit the open market.

Mario Edwards, Jr., DT

A veteran defensive tackle who just finished his 10th season in the NFL, Mario Edwards, Jr. was a solid addition in 2024. He's become a journeyman with Houston being his seventh team but he had his best campaign since his rookie year in 2015.

Edwards recorded 31 tackles and three sacks while starting 12 of 13 games played. He was hit with a four-game suspension but general manager Nick Caserio seemed more upset with the league than Edwards when that happened.

He recently turned 31 but showed no signs of slowing down and should come back for another season.

Derek Barnett, DE

A first-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Derek Barnett never lived up to his draft status. He was waived in November of 2023 and the Texans were awarded his contract. He recorded 2.5 sacks in six games which led to a one-year deal in the offseason.

Barnett proved to be a valuable reserve defensive end, recording 26 tackles and 5.0 sacks. He also returned two fumbles for touchdowns.

Having him behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter was huge for the Texans and they would be wise to keep the relationship going for at least another year.

Eric Murray, S

Veteran defensive back Eric Murray was pressed into action more than expected this season. With Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre missing time due to injury, he wound up starting 14 games. Murray rose to the challenge with 75 tackles, 10 pass defenses, and one interception.

He added another pick in the playoffs, taking that one to the house against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bringing him back would be a smart move after he proved his value in 2024.

Foley Fatukasi, DT

Houston moved on from Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins, turning to Foley Fatukasi as their primary nose tackle. He missed six games but as Nick Schwager of Battle Red Blog says, the defense was vastly improved when he was on the field.

Re-signing him to another short-term deal would allow them to find a younger nose tackle without feeling the pressure to reach.

Stefon Diggs, WR

This one comes down to price.

Stefon Diggs wasn't the game-changer Houston hoped he would be and he ended the season on the IR with a torn ACL. That's why the Texans shouldn't re-sign him to a massive deal but if Diggs is willing to take a fair one-year contract, it would make sense. If he's looking to cash in, he should no longer be on this list.

