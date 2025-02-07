Which former Houston Texans will be on the field for Super Bowl LIX

For the second straight year, Houston Texans fell two games shy of the Super Bowl.

They have yet to make it to the title game, but it feels as though they're close. Most of the pieces are there and a few tweaks could lead to more success in the future.

READ MORE: 4 Houston Texans players who can step into a bigger role in 2025

For now, we have to sit back and watch as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face one another for the second time in three years. While Houston won't be in the game, there are four former Texans who will be fighting for a ring in Super Bowl LIX.

Former Texans playing for the Kansas City Chiefs

Here's a look at three Chiefs who used to call Houston home.

Charles Omenihu, DE

Charles Omenihu spent two and a half seasons in Houston and had 41 tackles and seven sacks in 35 games. He then went to the San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Chiefs in 2023. He had a breakout campaign with 28 tackles and seven sacks in 11 games but gave them just six tackles and one sack in six games this year.

Omenihu was a fifth-round pick from Texas but doesn't look back fondly on his time with Houston. He had nothing nice to say before the Chiefs faced them in Week 16. If Kansas City wins, this will be the second ring for Omenihu.

Justin Reid, S

After four strong seasons with the Texans, Justin Reid landed a three-year deal worth $31.5 million with Kansas City. He's now in the final year of that contract and looking for ring No. 3.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

DeAndre Hopkins is second in franchise history with 632 receptions for 8,602 yards. Only Andre Johnson was able to do more as a receiver for the Texans, although he played in Houston for 12 years compared to seven for Hopkins.

The Texans traded Hopkins ahead of the 2020 season and he still seemed to be bothered by that decision — which was an awful move. Hopkins is looking for his first Super Bowl ring after being traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Chiefs before the deadline.

Former Texans playing for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have just one former Texan on their current roster.

Thomas Booker IV, DT

A fifth-round pick out of Stanford in 2022, Thomas Booker IV was a victim of the numbers game in Houston. With Maliek Collins, Sheldon Rankins, Hassan Ridgeway, and Kurt Hinish on the roster, Booker was waived before Week 1 of the 2023 season.

He was signed to the Eagles' practice squad but never played that year. In 2024, he suited up for all 17 games and finished with 18 tackles and one sack.

More Texans news and analysis