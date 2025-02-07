Texans writer believes Houston needs to bring back Foley Fatukasi in 2025

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio made some tough decisions on the defensive line this past season.

While he knocked it out of the park when he signed Danielle Hunter to play defensive end opposite Will Anderson, Jr., he gambled with the defensive tackle position. Caserio traded away Maliek Collins and let Sheldon Rankins walk.

To replace them, he brought in Mario Edwards, Jr. and Foley Fatukasi. Edwards was a decent pass rusher from the 3-tech while Fatukasi was known for his run-stuffing.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 318 pounds, he was their primary nose tackle and played on an affordable $5 million contract. Fatukasi, who spent four years with the New York Jets and two with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is set for free agency again this year and Houston will have a decision to make.

In that regard, Nick Schwager of Battle Red Blog says the Texans should consider bringing him back for one more season. He says that the only concern with Fatukasi was his health after he missed six games in 2024.

"The only issue with Fatukasi for the Texans in 2024 was his health. The talented defensive tackle played in only 11 regular season games, and the difference with him on and off the field was extremely evident." — Schwager, Battle Red Blog

Schwager adds that Fatukasi will be 30 before the start of the 2025 season but still proved he could play when he was on the field and has plenty in the tank. That's why he believes Caserio should sign him to another short-term deal.

Such a move would make sense. Not only would Fatukasi give them a legitimate nose tackle but signing him to another one-year deal wouldn't prevent them from seeking a long-term option in the 2025 NFL Draft.

