Cryptic post from Joe Mixon has Texans fans curious

Joe Mixon was impressive during his first season with the Houston Texans.

The former Cincinnati Bengals running back went for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. His work earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl and helped the Texans make it to the second round of the NFL Playoffs.

As strong as the team was in 2024, Mixon believes it will be even better in 2025. After the season ended, he quickly excited fans by claiming general manager Nick Caserio would produce "fireworks" this offseason.

READ MORE: Which former Houston Texans will be on the field for Super Bowl LIX

Now, he has fans buzzing again after a cryptic post on social media. Mixon didn't even need words to stir things up, simply tweeting an eyeball emoji.

This instantly had people connecting the dots to his previous claim that Houston would be making a big move.

Could the Texans be targeting star wide receiver?

Chad Porto of House of Houston believes Mixon could be thinking of Cooper Kupp, currently with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kupp, who has been with the Rams since 2017, shared a post saying the team would be moving on from him. His goodbye message to L.A. led to speculation regarding his next landing spot, and Houston would make sense.

The Texans have questions at the position with Stefon Diggs entering free agency while also recovering from a torn ACL. Tank Dell is also coming off a devastating injury and there are no guarantees he will suit up in 2025.

Kupp, who will turn 32 in June, has also dealt with injuries in recent years. He's missed 18 games over the past three seasons but still has 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns in that same time. He has the talent and would give them an excellent option across from Nico Collins, but there are risks to consider as well.

More Texans news and analysis