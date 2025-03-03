Texans morning huddle: 2025 NFL Combine wrap-up, stadium change coming?

The 2025 NFL Combine is behind us. The Houston Texans were in Indianapolis with the rest of the NFL watching as the incoming rookies put their talent on display.

Houston has been linked to several incoming offensive linemen, but there are other holes they'll need to address as well. In addition to the Combine, Houston responded to an NFLPA survey by making a positive change at their stadium.

Those stories and more can be found in today's morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Former C.J. Stroud Teammate Pleads With the Texans to Draft Him — Richard Louis, House of Houston

"Egbuka would love to reunite with his former college quarterback, and the Texans need another receiver. Tank Dell's status for the 2025 season is up in the air after suffering a major knee injury last season. Stefon Diggs will also hit free agency after he tore his ACL in October."

C.J. Stroud and Emeka Egbuka had an excellent rapport when they were together at Ohio State. Pairing them once more would be a huge win for the Texans. The problem is that he might be too good to last until pick No. 25.

Texans Making Big Stadium Change Right After Players Requested it — Joe Summers, House of Houston

"According to Houston general manager Nick Caserio, the Texans are bringing a sauna back to NRG Stadium. Players are happy and the news came as a direct result from the annual NFL PA survey."

The NFLPA does an annual survey which allows players to express their feelings. Houston deserves praise for listening to them.

Houston Texans meet with massive guard prospect at NFL Combine — Toro Times

In need of an upgrade at left guard, the Texans met with Alabama's Tyler Booker during the 2025 NFL Combine. Booker is arguably the best guard in this class and would be a plug-and-play starter for Houston.

Houston Texans linked to top center in 2025 NFL free agency — Toro Times

In addition to adding a rookie, the Texans could bring in a veteran to help fix their offensive line. One player being linked to them is Drew Dalman, a pending free agent who was one of the best centers in the NFL last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

3 Texans targets whose draft rose following early combine workouts — Toro Times

There were several defenders who saw their stock rise during the NFL Combine. Here are 3 of them who could help the Texans.