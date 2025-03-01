Houston Texans meet with massive guard prospect at NFL Combine

There's no greater need on the Houston Texans roster than guard.

Their entire 2024 season was marred with poor protection from the offensive line as C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in the regular season and 11 in two playoff games. While the entire line needed to perform better, the primary concern was at left guard.

2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green had a rough campaign, eventually losing his starting spot when sidelined by a shoulder injury. Heading into the 2025 season, the Texans can't go forward with Green which is why they're keeping tabs on all the guards at the 2025 NFL Combine.

On Saturday, it was confirmed they had an interview with the top pure guard in this class, Tyler Booker.

Booker is a massive prospect at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds. He's also a two-time team captain for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he faced some of the best defenders in the nation playing in the SEC.

A pure power blocker, Booker is capable of creating huge holes in the run game — and while the pass protection was the focal point, Houston's O-line was arguably worse in run blocking. He also plays with a mean streak, saying his style of play makes "guys not love football anymore."

If Houston is interested in selecting Booker, they're going to have to cross their fingers that he's still on the board at No. 25. There aren't many sure things in the NFL Draft but he's about as close as it comes.

