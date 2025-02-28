Potential Houston Texans draft pick heaps praise on QB C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans have a goal in mind this offseason — fix the offense around quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Following a frustrating sophomore campaign, the Texans are doing what they can to make their offense more friendly for their young signal-caller. They fired Bobby Slowik — who took a lot of criticism in 2024 — and brought in Nick Caley. While he hasn't been an offensive coordinator, Caley was the pass game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

In L.A., they specialized in getting the ball out in a hurry. That would be huge for Stroud, who was sacked 52 times in 2024. Of course, that only works if the receivers get open quickly — and if Stroud has faith in them to fire the ball out in a hurry.

READ MORE: Houston Texans 2025 NFL Combine meeting tracker

One prospect who fits both descriptions is Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. He is a polished route runner who excels in the quick passing game, and he and Stroud were teammates with the Buckeyes.

On Friday, Egbuka confirmed he met with the Texans during a formal NFL Combine interview. When asked about Stroud, he said "I have a lot of love for the guy" before adding that their relationship runs deep. He also reminisced about his first 1,000-yard season in the NCAA, which he accomplished with Stroud as his quarterback.

Emeka Egbuka has met with the Texans and had this to say about CJ Stroud. pic.twitter.com/7dF9BNDO5I — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) February 28, 2025

Houston's first-round pick comes at No. 25 overall. There's a chance Egbuka remains on the board, especially if other teams reach for needs.

If he does last until then, it could be a perfect match for both sides.

