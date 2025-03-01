3 Texans targets whose draft rose following early combine workouts

The first half of workouts for the 2025 NFL Combine is in the books. So far, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs, and tight ends have worked out on the field in Indianapolis.

As is the case for most teams, the Houston Texans have been meeting with several prospects at every position, which honestly doesn't tell us much about their draft strategy yet. We're still early in the process, and the top 30 visits will be far more informative.

That said, here's a look at three players who stood out during the first two days of work who would fit in Houston.

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

He didn't do any time drills but Trevor Sikkema of PFF said Tyleik Williams made the field work look easy on Thursday. The Ohio State defensive tackle measured in at 6-foot-4 and 334 pounds and then moved like a man 50 pounds lighter.

"Two defensive tackles who were able to stand out once they hit the field for position drills were Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams and Toledo’s Darius Alexander. Both players showed great quickness, good body control and good burst, but more importantly, they displayed some bend and stop-and-start skills that their peers just did not have." — Sikkema, PFF

With Foley Fatukasi entering free agency, the Texans could be interested in adding Williams to an already stout defensive line. If they do have their hearts set on him, they just have to hope he didn't push himself out of their range.

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Head coach DeMeco Ryans brought Jimmie Ward along with him when he left San Francisco for Houston. Ward has been a stellar slot defender but he's also struggled to stay healthy. That could result in his release ahead of the season — but even if he stays, they need to find someone who can take the role long-term.

Enter Jahdae Barron, who had a great showing on Friday. Barron posted a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and hit 35 inches on his vertical jump.

He increased his already impressive stock and it's easy to see him fitting into a defense with Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter.

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

There's no debating it: Jihadd Campbell is the top (true) linebacker in this class. The 6-foot-3 and 235-pounder exploded with a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash, which was the second-fastest time for a linebacker behind Kain Medrano (who is 13 pounds lighter than Campbell).

In addition to his speed, Campbell posted a 10-foot-7-inch broad jump. He was already the best all-around linebacker, but after the early portion of the NFL Combine, he might just be the most explosive.