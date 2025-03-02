Houston Texans linked to top center in 2025 NFL free agency

2024 was a frustrating season for the Houston Texans. They won 10 games but had to fight harder than expected in most of those contests due to their struggles on the offensive line.

Not only were they one of the worst teams in the NFL at opening holes for running back Joe Mixon, but they also couldn’t protect C.J. Stroud. He was sacked 52 times in the regular season and 11 more in the playoffs, with eight coming in the postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Looking ahead to 2025, the only way they'll see improvement is by fixing their O-line. That's why it's been common to see some of the best prospects in the incoming class sent to them in mock drafts. However, they could also go for help in free agency.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN believes they should do that. Schatz says the interior of the Houston line was a major issue, and he points out Juice Scruggs' inability to win in pass blocking. That's why he says Drew Dalman would be a perfect fit.

"The Houston interior offensive line completely imploded in 2024, and incumbent starting center Juice Scruggs was near the bottom of the league with an 89.8% pass block win rate. Dalman would stabilize the middle of that line and will turn 27 next season. He started only nine games this past season because of an ankle injury but had a 95.1% pass block win rate when healthy. In 2023, his 94.0% PBWR ranked 10th among qualified centers. Dalman also fits a Houston running game that uses a lot of outside zone; no offense ran more outside zone than Atlanta this past season." — Schatz on ESPN

Dalman was a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford and developed into a starter by his second season in the NFL.

He was limited to nine games this season but was fourth in the NFL when he was on the field according to PFF.

Houston could add Dalman and still target a guard in the 2025 NFL Draft to replace Kenyon Green. Doing so would be the best option they have in fixing this sore spot.

