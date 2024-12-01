Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair refuses to speak to media following controversial hit
By Randy Gurzi
There were some positives on the field for the Houston Texans this weekend as they improved to 8-5 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Not only did they get the win and improve to 4-1 in the AFC South, but they also scored two second-half touchdowns. That had been a major concern for them since Week 6, so putting up points later in the game had to be a relief.
There were some ugly moments as well. There were the late scores given up to Mac Jones, which made the game much closer than it should have been. Worse than that, however, was the controversial hit from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
Al-Shaair was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he hit Trevor Lawrence in the head. The Jacksonville QB was sliding and Al-Shaair went low with his hit.
Lawrence had to leave the game and Al-Shaair was ejected. Also disqualified from the remainder of the game was Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones, who was part of a brawl that followed the hit.
Azeez Al-Shaair avoids media following hit on Lawrence
Afterward, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans expressed his disappointment in the play while adding that this wasn't representative of who Al-Shaair is.
Al-Shaair, however, declined to speak with the media following the contest. Since he didn't finish the game, he had no obligation to meet with the press.
Already being criticized for the hit, Al-Shaair might take more heat for avoiding the questions that are sure to come his way.
Having said that, it might not be the worst idea to wait for the emotions from the day to calm down before making a statement.