AFC Sout Power Rankings Week 13: Houston Texans keeping the door open
By Randy Gurzi
One team won in the AFC South this weekend, and it was against the Houston Texans.
Houston is still leading the division but they let an opportunity to bury the rest of the division slip through their fingers. A five-point loss to the Tennessee Titans stings, but they can still win their division easily — if they snap out of their recent skid.
With that being said, let's look around the division with our Week 13 AFC South Power Rankings. We kick this week off with the Texans' opponent this Sunday.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
The Jaguars got the bye week in Week 12 and will face the Texans at home. They're 2-3 in Jacksonville, which might not sound like much until you realize they're 0-6 on the road. They're still not much of a threat — unless everyone else falls apart. They can play spoiler though, which can be a motivator against divisional rivals.
3. Tennessee Titans (3-8)
Tennessee scored a huge upset over the Texans, which actually keeps them in the AFC South race. They're a longshot no doubt, but they have four more games in the division with their final three being against Indianapolis, Jacksonville, and Houston. One more win, and they could leapfrog the Colts in the rankings and if they handle their business against their rivals, they can close the gap on Houston.
2. Indianapolis Colts (5-7)
Heading into Week 13, the Colts are still Houston's main threat. The good news for the Texans is that they've already swept them. Indianapolis is also on the road for three of their final five games, and they're just 2-4 away from Lucas Oil Stadium.
1. Houston Texans (7-5)
This past weekend was a frustrating one for the Texans. They lost at home to a team that came in with a record of 2-8. They squandered several chances and made far too many mental errors.
They still have a firm grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC South Power Rankings as well as the division itself. Having said that, they're 2-4 over their past six games and C.J. Stroud has suddenly become careless with the football. He's thrown five picks in three weeks and while there's a lot of blame to hand out, he deserves plenty for the turnovers.
Houston takes on the Jaguars this week, which could help them get back on track. They just can't afford to hurt themselves as they did against the Titans.