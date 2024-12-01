Texans cheap shot on Trevor Lawrence causes absolute chaos
The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game had a full-on brawl after Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair had a late hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars players then sprinted over to Al-Shaair and started fighting due to the hit and that's when the madness began.
Ari Meirov provided a clip of the play that you can see below if you didn't see it live. Lawrence successfully runs for the first down when Al-Shaair comes in late and hits Lawrence in the head after he starts sliding. Lawrence then is clearly hurt, as he continues to lay on the ground after the hit.
Let's get it out of the way here: Al-Shaair was absolutely in the wrong here. Lawrence was clearly sliding but that didn't stop the Texans linebacker from continuing to go all in on hitting the Jaguars quarterback and in the head too. This was the definition of a cheap shot and there's no place for this.
Texans/Jaguars brawl leads to multiple ejections
No one should be surprised that Al-Shaair was ejected for being the one to hit Lawrence but two Jaguars were also suspended. Meirov posted that Jaguars tight end Evan Engram and cornerback Jarrian Jones were booted from the game as well for defending their quarterback.
Al-Shaair was escorted to the Texans locker room following his ejection and Jaguars fans then threw stuff at him as he was leaving. While this isn't a great look from Jags fans, Texans fans might behave in a similar fashion if someone from the Jags team did this to C.J. Stroud. Throwing things at athletes isn't cool but clearly emotions were running high.
Not only did Al-Shaair get booted from this game but he's likely going to be suspended for longer and that hurts the Texans. Sure, this team is still in a solid position to win the AFC South due to how weak the division is but they haven't been playing their best ball and need to start getting hot as the playoffs are just around the corner.
It was also annoying to see Al-Shaair act like he didn't do anything wrong when he was clearly in the wrong here. Yes, he's on the Texans roster but if players do something wrong, they should still be called out, even if they play for your team, especially since this isn't the first time Al-Shaair has done something like this.
Hopefully, Trevor Lawrence is okay.