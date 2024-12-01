Former NFL DB destroys Azeez Al-Shaair for late hit on Trevor Lawrence
The talking point of the Houston Texans' Week 13 match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars likely won't be the final score. No, the main discussion will be the brawl on the field between the teams when Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair took a cheap shot at Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter.
Lawrence successfully ran for the first down and was in the process of sliding when Al-Shaair came crashing into his helmet. Lawrence remained down after the play and the Jaguars players came storming in to defend their quarterback.
Al-Shaair was ejected from the game as were two Jaguars players. Former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark agreed with the decision to eject the Texans linebacker from the game, noting, "That's bull by Azeez Al-Shaair! You just dive over the QB’s head when they slide. You make sure they go down but you don’t go to the players helmet like that. I 100% agree with an ejection. And 100% there’s supposed to be a fight! Jaguars did the right thing."
Ryan Clark blasts Azeez Al-Shaair for cheap shot on Trevor Lawrence
Clark is correct with what he said. Al-Shaair had plenty of time to dive over Lawrence's head and not hit him but he chose not to do that. He even defended the Jags for fighting, which some might not agree with but they were sticking up for their quarterback and Texans fans would absolutely want to see their players defend C.J. Stroud if something like this happened to him (which hopefully it never does).
Clark hasn't been the only one to sound off on Al-Shaair's behavior and he won't be the only one to do so. Michael Strahan accused the Texans linebacker of throwing "himself out of the game". Strahan explained that he thinks Al-Shaair wanted out because he knew that he wouldn't be protected. Strahan concluded, "What he did, everybody knows as a defensive player you don't do that."
The hit on Lawrence looked brutal and it's reportedly not good for the former number one overall pick. Emmanuel Acho reported that Lawrence is "displaying the "fencing position" indicative of a traumatic brain injury". I know Texans fans aren't supposed to like Lawrence or the Jaguars but no one is rooting for this. These kinds of hits have no place in the league.
Shame on Al-Shaair for this hit. He deserves any criticism coming his way this week and there will be plenty.