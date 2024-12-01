DeMeco Ryans expresses his disappointment with Azeez Al-Shaair after Texans win
The Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 to move to 8-5 on the year but winning the game won't be the talking point. The talking point is going to be Azeez Al-Shaair taking a cheap shot at Trevor Lawrence when the Jaguars quarterback was going to slide after converting a first down.
Al-Shaair's dirty play on Lawrence led to a brawl between the Jaguars and Texans players with the Texans linebacker getting ejected as well as two Jags players. The hit had no place in the game and Al-Shaair deserved to be ejected and will deserve the suspension that comes his way as well.
Following the win, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans explained how disappointed he was in his player. Ryans said, "That's not what we coach...He has to be smarter." Ryans also made it a point to say that he'd be speaking one-on-one with his player.
DeMeco Ryans said Azeez Al-Shaair "has to be smarter"
Analysts and former players have been sounding off about what Al-Shaair did with Ryan Clark blasting him for not diving over Lawrence. Michael Strahan also jumped in on the criticism, accusing the Texans linebacker of trying to get himself thrown out of the game because he knew Jags players would be coming after him.
Ryans had the right response when asked about the situation. He made sure to reiterate that this isn't something the Texans condone and that his player needs to be smarter in the future. Ryans would have been justified to completely slam Al-Shaair there but he didn't do that either.
The hope here is that Trevor Lawrence is okay after that hit but the reports don't sound great for the former number one pick. I know Texans fans aren't supposed to like Lawrence or the Jaguars but no one roots for injuries. Let's hope he's okay.