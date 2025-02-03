Texans hire Rams assistant Nick Caley as offensive coordinator

After nearly two weeks and several interviews, the Houston Texans finally found their new offensive coordinator.

Houston, who moved on from Bobby Slowik shortly after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs wound up hiring Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley.

In addition to his duties with the tight ends, Caley was also the passing game coordinator in 2024 for the Rams.

Caley, 42, spent the past two seasons with the Rams, working under Sean McVay. Before that, he spent eight seasons with the New England Patriots.

He began as an offensive assistant under Bill Belichick in 2015 and worked his way up to tight ends coach in 2017. He won two Super Bowls with New England, including one over the Rams following the 2018 campaign.

With the Rams, he helped them record 3,868 yards passing which was 10th in the league. They also had just nine picks while throwing 22 touchdown passes.

New Texans OC will need to help C.J. Stroud

Chris Long recently said the Texans choice for offensive coordinator will be one of the most important decisions in the NFL this year. He believes C.J. Stroud is capable of being a top-five quarterback but the scheme and poor blocking in 2024 held him back.

Caley was hired with this in mind. His work with McVay — who is known for his offensive prowess — gives the Texans confidence that that he can get Stroud back on track following a frustrating sophomore season.

