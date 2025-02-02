Texans OC job called one of 'most important hires in the entire league'

The search for the next offensive coordinator continues for the Houston Texans.

They're leaving no stone unturned as they interview coaches from multiple teams with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski the latest to surface as candidates.

Former NFL player Chris Long believes they're taking the right approach not only with who they're talking to, but also with how much thought they're putting into this.

READ MORE: Next 3 Houston Texans who could follow Andre Johnson into the Hall of Fame

Long, who is the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, said this is "one of the most important hires in the entire league" because of the potential this team possesses. While Houston won 10 games last season on the strength of their defense, they have a quarterback Long says could be in the top-five conversation.

➖Former DE Chris Long says the #Texans OC job might be the most impactful coordinator hire for the NFL at large this offseason



🗣️ “No matter what you do, I think this is one of the most important hires in the entire league this year cause I think CJ Stroud is—he has a… pic.twitter.com/maJF924SJ6 — sidelinesarah (@sidelinesarah) February 1, 2025

C.J. Stroud won the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award but regressed in year two. Long dismissed talk that Stroud's sophomore campaign is an indication of who he is as a player, saying the scheme didn't help him.

That's why he believes they could be looking at someone from the Sean McVay or Mike McDaniel tree. He said you can't go wrong with McVay's staff and added that McDaniel and his team have made a living by getting the ball out of the quarterback's hands in a hurry — which would help Stroud immensely.

Long said that Stroud is good for the NFL and added "If Houston is playing well, it's good for the league." He said this team could be dangerous and they can host multiple playoff games if they get the hire right.

That's why he thinks the NFL could be impacted in a major way if DeMeco Ryans lands the right candidate to take their offense to the next level.

More Texand news and analysis