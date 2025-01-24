Houston Texans shake up coaching staff with two terminations

Early into their offseason, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans wasn't ready to commit to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Instead, he stated that he would evaluate everything this week.

It's clear that he didn't like what he saw when looking over the 2024 campaign because the Texans informed Slowik on Friday that his services would no longer be required.

In addition to moving on from Slowik, Houston is also saying goodbye to offensive line coach Chris Strausser.

Slowik, who will turn 38 this summer, was a hot name just one season ago. After spending six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he took the offensive coordinator role under Ryans in 2023. He helped C.J. Stroud win the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and was considered for multiple head coach openings.

This year, the offense struggled, especially in pass protection. Slowik still interviewed for the New York Jets opening, but he'll have to restore his reputation elsewhere before becoming a strong candidate again.

Strausser also joined Houston in 2023 but wasn't part of the San Francisco regime that heavily occupies their sidelines. Instead, he spent the past four years as an offensive line coach with the Indianapolis Colts. Before that, he was an assistant with the Denver Broncos.

Houston's offensive line was the primary weakness for this team all season. C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times in their Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They need to find a new starting guard but believe many of the other issues can be solved with coaching. Considering the assests giving up to build their line, it's hard to argue with this assessment.

