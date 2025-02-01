3 replacements if the Houston Texans lose Stefon Diggs

The Houston Texans have a major hole to fill: the wide receiver position. With eight wide receivers signed for the 2025 season, and Tank Dell injured, the Texans are very thin at the position heading into free agency.

Houston has a long list of available receivers to choose from and should have no problem finding a quality No.2 alongside Nico Collins.

Finding a second quality pass catcher is a must for the Texans, and this year is loaded with good receivers from free agency to trade candidates. With that said, let’s narrow down their options to the top three best available pass catchers.

Texans signed wide receivers

Nico Collins, Tank Dell (injured), John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, Jared Wayne, Johnny Johnson (reserve/future), Xavier Johnson (reserve/future), Kearis Jackson (reserve/future).

Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin is coming off a season that was cut short due to injury. However, he was very productive in the seven games he played in, totaling 576 yards and five touchdowns.

At 28 years old and coming off of two major injuries in his career, Godwin may have a hard time finding the contract he wants. Spotrac projects him to sign a three-year/$67.5 million deal. If so, he may price himself away from Houston, but he’d be a fantastic replacement for Stefon Diggs.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is coming off of a down year, and one where he played with two different teams. The Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills. He totaled 547 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games played.

Cooper, 30, can still be a great pass catcher with the right organization. Unfortunately for him, his options may be limited this offseason with the plethora of talented wide receivers available. After getting a taste of it with Buffalo, Cooper may be willing to take a pay cut to win a championship. Cooper is probably the cheapest option here, but he would still be huge in the development of this offense.

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp is an intriguing name to watch this off-season. After almost getting traded at the deadline just a few months ago, Kupp’s time in Los Angeles may be coming to an end. Kupp totaled 710 yards and six touchdowns this past season and is still capable of being a difference-maker for a team. What the Texans will be willing to give up is the question here, considering they have six draft picks in this upcoming draft.

Kupp has a massive cap hit in each of the two years remaining on his contract, with a $29.7M cap hit in 2025, and $27.3 million in 2026, according to Spotrac. A contract extension is the most likely outcome if Houston trades for Kupp, allowing them to spread out some of his remaining contract.