Houston Texans offensive coordinator interview tracker

There's no denying the Houston Texans have an important decision on their hands. Former NFL player Chris Long even said their choice for offensive coordinator might be one of the most important moves in the entire league this year.

That's not hyperbole either. Houston has one of the more talented rosters with a quarterback in C.J. Stroud who has shown the ability to be a top-five signal-caller.

Stroud showed flashes in his second season but was held back by a limited scheme and a frustrating offensive line. That led to the dismissal of Bobby Slowik, as well as offensive line coach Chris Strausser, and the Texans are taking their time looking for new leaders for their offensive scheme.

They've considered in-house options and while he hasn't interviewed, they were even rumored to be kicking around premier names such as Chip Kelly.

With that being said, let's check out who head coach DeMeco Ryans has spoken with so far as they look for their next offensive play-caller.

Full list of candidates interviewed by the Houston Texans

Here's a look at who the Texans. have interviewed:

We'll update this list as more names become available.

