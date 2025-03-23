Texans best trade asset would send fans into a frenzy if dealt

With the NFL Draft approaching quickly, it's fair game to start wondering what players could be dealt for additional draft compensation. The Houston Texans are always a team to watch as long as Nick Caserio is the general manager since he's constantly open for business.

Caserio often moves around the draft board, even making a massive splash in 2023 when he moved up to No. 3 to take Will Anderson Jr. — which was right after he took C.J. Stroud at No. 2.

This offseason, the GM has continued to make moves. He traded for Christian Kirk and sent Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. Caserio's best move, however, might have been turning Kenyon Green into C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

What he's unlikely to do is move the player Bradley Locker of PFF named their best trade asset. Locker identified the best trade piece for all 32 teams ahead of the NFL Draft and for the Texans, he went with Jalen Pitre. He reasons that Pitre is entering the final year of his deal, and he adds that nothing should be ruled out with Caserio.

"Houston traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, who registered a strong 77.7 PFF overall grade with the Eagles last year. On top of that, the team returns second-year piece Calen Bullock as well as veteran Jimmie Ward. Pitre (73.9 PFF overall grade) still feels like a key cog in Houston’s defense with his well-rounded skill set, but having one more year left on his contract could make a trade possible. After all, nothing can be ruled out with general manager Nick Caserio calling the shots." — Locker, PFF

Locker is correct that Caserio is willing to make a splash. He's also right that Pitre would bring them a solid return if he were to be traded. That said, moving one of their best chess pieces on defense would cause an uproar among the fan base — and for good reason.

Pitre was proving to be a game-changer before a shoulder injury ended his season prematurely. With Houston looking to make the most of their current window as contenders, they need to keep players like Pitre, not trade them for developmental prospects.

More Texans news and analysis