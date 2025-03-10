Texans trade Laremy Tunsil to Commanders: Full details and grade

The Houston Texans have made a massive trade during the legal tampering portion of free agency but it's not one that fans are going to like. Laremy Tunsil has been traded to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a slew of draft picks.

Ian Rapoport reported that the Texans will receive a third-round pick in this year's draft and a second and fourth-round pick in next year's draft for Tunsil while sending a fourth-rounder and Tunsil to DC.

This is a stunning move for the Texans because their offensive line wasn't good in 2024. In fact, their offensive line was abysmal, allowing C.J. Stroud to be sacked a whopping 52 times. Tunsil was the lone bright spot on the Texans' o-line and good left tackles are incredibly hard to find so this trade is confusing.

What grade do the Texans deserve for Laremy Tunsil trade?

Perhaps the Texans have something else in mind here but right now, this trade is a bad one for them. They're fortunate to have a franchise quarterback just two years into his rookie deal so why are they getting rid of his left tackle and making things even hairier in the protection department?

The time to win is now for Houston and this trade didn't make the Texans a better team. With the AFC South being winnable and the Texans proving they can make a splash in the postseason, one would think the team would be making moves to improve and not going backwards. Again, perhaps Nick Caserio has something up his sleeve (one would hope) but with what we know right now, it's hard not to be irritated with this trade.

With Tunsil being one of the Texans' best players and how valuable left tackles are, this trade gets a D. The Texans will have some draft picks to potentially make a trade up in the draft but if they don't do that, then fans are going to be left even more confused.