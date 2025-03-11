Texans admit failure on former first-round pick in a sneaky-good trade

On Day 1 of the NFL free agency frenzy, the Houston Texans made a handful of notable moves, including a massive trade.

Houston shockingly agreed to trade offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in exchange for draft capital, but they weren't done there.

No, we're not talking signings just yet. Nick Caserio was a busy man on the trade front and, on Day 2 of free agency, started the morning by trading a former first-round pick.

The Texans have traded guard Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles

Houston dealt Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade that looks sneaky-good, all things considered.

The trade also includes a pick swap with the Eagles getting a 2026 fifth-round pick and Houston receiving a 2026 sixth rounder.

The Texans hadn't gotten what they wanted from Green after a young career which has started out with multiple injuries that have caused him to miss over 20 games in two years.

Green now goes to an organization that loves their offensive linemen, and if any team can help him turn things around, it's Philadelphia. This is a good move for Green.

But, it's also a great move for Houston, who gets a physical, chippy and diversely-talented defensive back in Gardner-Johnson.

Last season for Philly, the veteran defensive back tied a career-high with six interceptions to go along with 12 pass breakups. He added in four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown as well.

Having experience playing both cornerback and safety, Gardner-Johnson is a playmaker when it's all said and done. He's a ball hawk and a guy who will let you know of his presence in multiple ways. Playing alongside someone like Jalen Pitre could see the Texans have quite the dynamic duo of defensive unicorns.

Add in Derek Stingley and the Texans now have a real interesting group back in their secondary.