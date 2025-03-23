NFL draft analyst adds a lot of strength to Texans roster in 4-round mock draft

The Houston Texans made many moves on their offensive line, including trading away Laremy Tunsil and releasing Shaq Mason.

They also added two new tackles, Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, which will likely put Tytus Howard at left guard. That's where Kenyon Green used to play, but he was sent packing after another year of struggles.

On the defensive line, they brought back Sheldon Rankins, who spent 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite all these additions on the line of scrimmage, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter still uses Houston's first two picks in his 4-round mock to add an offensive and defensive tackle.

Pick 25: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Reuter kicks off the draft with Aireontae Ersery, a 6-foot-6, 331-pounder from Minnesota. He's a three-year starter at left tackle and can work on his technique during his rookie season before being moved into the starting lineup.

Pick 58: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Another big body is added here as Reuter selects Joshua Farmer from FSU in the second round. He's 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds and would give them a young 3-tech to develop into their long-term starter.

Pick 79: Shemar James, LB, Florida

Houston needs depth at linebacker and Reuter gets that for them with their first of two picks in Round 3. Shemar James is a talented player who could be a steal at this point.

Pick 89: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Speaking of steals, Savion Williams at No. 89 feels like robbery. Williams didn't put up elite receiving statistics during his career but a lot of that was due to the issues TCU had at quarterback. When he got the ball, he was electric. He's also capable of making plays out of the backfield and can help as a returner.

