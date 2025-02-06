Respected draft expert has surprising star falling to Texans in 2025 NFL Draft

Wide receiver could be a huge need for the Houston Texans this offseason.

They don't know when Tank Dell will return from his devastating knee injury, which was suffered late in the year. Houston also has to decide if they want to re-sign Stefon Diggs who is a free agent. He's also coming off a knee injury after tearing his ACL in Week 8.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network believes Houston can replace Diggs in the draft with a surprise player. Jeremiah has Houston landing Luther Burden III from Missouri with the 25th overall selection.

READ MORE: Could the Houston Texans go after another Buffalo receiver in free agency?

He says they not only need help at the position, but adds that Burden reminds him of Diggs.

Texans offense would receive major boost with Luther Burden III

Burden is listed at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, similar to Diggs, who is 6-foot and around 200 pounds. He's praised as a weapon in the slot, an area where Diggs excels.

He's also a dangerous playmaker in open space once he makes the catch. That's led to several big plays as he racked up 2,497 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns in three seasons.

In addition to his work as a receiver, Burden was used as a punt returner. The sample size is small but he had 252 yards and a touchdown on 24 returns.

The one question is whether or not he lasts until pick No. 25. Most mock drafts seem to have him off the board well before then but Jeremiah studies the draft as much as anyone. Here's to hoping he's right.

More Texans news and analysis