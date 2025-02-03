Could the Houston Texans go after another Buffalo receiver in free agency?

Stefon Diggs was a huge addition to the Houston Texans roster this past offseason. Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, he was supposed to help C.J. Stroud take his next step as a signal-caller.

There were times when the potential was evident but overall, a frustrating scheme and poor blocking slowed Houston's offense to a crawl. To make matters worse, they lost Diggs in Week 8 to a torn ACL.

Diggs ended his first season in Houston with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. He's now set for free agency and while he's hinted at returning, there's no guarantee the Texans will meet his contract demands.

That's why they need to be ready to consider all options, which might include another Buffalo Bills wideout.

Amari Cooper, who started 2024 with the Cleveland Browns, was traded to Buffalo in mid-October. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Cleveland but struggled this year. Cooper had just 547 yards and four touchdowns on 44 receptions.

That could play into Houston's hands with Cooper being unable to command the money he saw in 2024. Instead, he might be willing to play on a one-year "prove-it" deal as he searches for one final pay day in the NFL.

Texans know how elite Amari Cooper can be

Cooper, who spent nearly four years with the Dallas Cowboys, has had some good moments against Houston. His best came in the 2023 season when he set a Cleveland record with 265 yards receiving.

That broke Josh Gordon's record of 261 yards, set in 2013.

Cooper never seemed as comfortable in Buffalo but could be a solid option as the WR2 across from Nico Collins.

