Stefon Diggs injury update: Texans star leaves game vs. Colts with knee injury
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans aerial attack hasn't been the same since losing Nico Collins during their Week 5 win. Now, things could get much worse for them as they lost another pass-catcher during their Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
With a 20-13 lead, the Texans were looking for more during a third-quarter drive. Right before the end of the quarter, they hit a snag when Stefon Diggs went down to the turf with an apparent leg injury.
It's never good to speculate on the severity of any injury, and thankfully, Diggs walked off on his own power. Having said that, any time a player is hurt without contact, there's a little more fear surrounding the injury.
Right before losing the veteran wideout, Houston celebrated the best wide receiver they've ever had on their roster during the half. Andre Johnson, who is the first Hall of Fame inductee in franchise history, was given his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony.
Diggs, who was added in an offseason trade with the Buffalo Bills, came into the game with 42 receptions of 415 yards with three touchdowns.
Against the Colts, he had 81 yards on five receptions, including a 49-yarder that helped set up a field goal earlier in the third quarter. He has yet to hit 100 yards in a single game for the Texans but was flirting with that this weekend before the injury.
The team is officially calling it a knee injury, saying he's questionable to return.
UPDATE: Houston officially ruled Diggs out.