Stefon Diggs hints that he will return to Houston Texans in 2025

The Houston Texans swung a trade for Stefon Diggs this offseason attempting to give C.J. Stroud a dominant receiving corps. With him on one side, Nico Collins on the other, and Tank Dell thrown in the mix, Houston boasted one of the most impressive trios in the NFL.

Unfortunately, they hardly got to play with all three men together. Collins initially went down with a hamstring injury in Week 5 and then Diggs was lost for the year with a torn ACL in Week 8 while playing against the Indianapolis Colts.

With free agency looming, there's a sense that Diggs will be one-and-done with the Texans. That might not be the case, however, as he sounded like someone ready to return in 2025. While appearing on the NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football', Diggs said he had a home in Houston and loves playing there.

"I don’t know what the future holds but I definitely got a home in Houston," Diggs said on Good Morning Football. "I love those guys over there."

He also said that he felt as though he had known the team forever, saying it was like meeting up with relatives. Diggs was asked about his injury, and he stated that everything was good, then added that he would be at their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

In eight games this year, Diggs recorded 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions. In 10 seasons in the NFL, he now has 857 catches for 10,491 yards with 70 touchdowns.

