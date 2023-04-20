Houston Texans free-agent player profile: Robert Woods
The Houston Texans continued to overall their roster this off-season with the free agent addition of wide receiver, Robert Woods, who will be joining his fourth NFL team this season. Woods was initially drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 41st overall pick in the second round.
Woods never surpassed 700 yards during his four seasons with the Bills but he also never had an adequate quarterback either. In 2017, he joined the LA Rams as a free agent, where he would spend the next five seasons. 2018 through 2020 were his best years as a pro. He recorded no less than 86 receptions all three seasons, with two of them going over 1,000. He also produced 14 touchdowns during that span.
In his final season with the Rams, he played in nine games, recording 45 receptions and 556 yards, to go with another four touchdowns; however, his season was cut short, when he tore his ACL in November 2021. After the season, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans and again, was impacted by poor quarterback play, plus still recovering from the injury. He still played in all 17 games, recording another 53 receptions, 527 yards and two touchdowns.
Where does Robert Woods come from?
Woods played his college ball with one of the most storied programs in the country, the USC Trojans. He spent three seasons with USC from 2010 - 2012, before declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior year. Even as a freshman, he reeled in 65 catches, for 792 yards and six touchdowns.
In his sophomore year of 2011, he was incredible, recording an amazing 111 receptions and 1,292 yards but maybe more impressive was the 15 touchdowns catches. These numbers would land him as a consensus All-American as well. He followed that up with another 76 reception campaign in 2012, with 846 yards and 11 more touchdowns.
What does he mean to the Houston Texans?
Robert Woods comes to a team in need of some veteran leadership and he can provide just that. The Texans have added a ton of NFL vets via free agency this off-season but with 12 picks in this year's draft, they will be adding a ton of youth as well. Woods is 31 and currently the oldest wide receiver on the Texans roster.
He'll have a chance to mentor John Metchie III, who may finally get his shot in the NFL after his bought with Leukemia. Texans GM, Nick Caserio commented on this back in January saying,
""I'd say there's a chance that he'll be ready for the start of the offseason program""- Nick Caserio
Getting Metchie III back to pair with Robert Woods, could give the Texans a solid duo at the position, adding Dalton Schultz into the mix and likely another receiver via this year's NFL draft, and suddenly the Texans have some weapons to work with, not to mention running backs, Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary.