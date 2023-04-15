Houston Texans: Dalton Schultz player profile and newest Texans tight end
Dalton Schultz signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Houston Texans. Schultz has become one of the more reliable and productive tight ends in the NFL throughout his career, all of which was with the Dallas Cowboys.
Schultz will be entering his sixth season in the league, his last three being the most productive. Over those three seasons, he piled up 2,000 yards on 198 receptions with 17 touchdowns, all of which are top ten among tight ends in the league during that span.
In 2022, Schultz recorded 577 yards on 57 receptions and five touchdowns. The Texans currently have four other tight ends on the roster, who combined for 28 receptions, 316 yards and only two touchdowns in 2022. Schultz is a massive upgrade at the position, as well as a very capable blocker.
Where does Dalton Schultz come from
Schultz spent his college days with Stanford and was a fourth-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at Stanford but was never a factor in the passing game.
He tallied 55 receptions and 555 yards, with five touchdowns but it was his ability to block in the run game that garnered NFL attention; however, over time, has turned himself into a legitimate threat in the passing game as well. His talents will go a long way with the Houston Texans, who seemed poised to turn themselves into the AFC version of the San Francisco 49ers.
Schultz gives the Texans a reliable weapon for whoever starts at QB
The San Francisco 49ers have George Kittle, an excellent blocker who takes pride in opening holes or protecting his quarterback. When I look at Dalton Schultz, I see a similar style player, while not as gifted, he is still every bit a solid addition for the Texans.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, both come from a solid 49ers' coaching staff. With the new free-agent additions, it's obvious these guys are building, as I mentioned earlier, the AFC version of the 49ers. Schultz will be their Kittle, dependable in the passing game and solid in run blocking.