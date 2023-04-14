Houston Texans: Player profile and newest member of the backfield, Devin Singletary
The Houston Texans have been hard at work rebuilding their roster. It started with hiring new head coach DeMeco Ryans, who is coming over from the San Francisco 49ers. Ryans began making this roster up in his own image, perhaps the image of the 49ers as well.
One of Ryans' newest roster members, Devin Singletary, comes over from the Buffalo Bills where he was the starting running back on one of the most potent offensive teams in the NFL. Singletary signed a one-year deal worth a reported $3.75 million.
Singletary is entering his fifth season in the league, all previously with the Bills. During that time he amassed 3,151 yards, with an impressive 4.7 yards per carry average over his career. He's also produced 16 rushing touchdowns, 12 of those over the last two seasons. Additionally, he is a solid weapon in the passing game, hauling in a total of 145 receptions, 971 yards and four touchdowns.
Where does Devin Singletary come from
Singletary played his college ball at Florida Atlantic University where he was an absolute star. As a freshman in 2016, he carried the ball 152 times for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns. His sophomore campaign was tremendous, totaling nearly 2,000 yards on the ground, while adding 32 rushing touchdowns.
All total, Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns and an eye-popping career average of 7.8 yards per carry. FAU didn't use him much in the passing game, with 51 receptions during his three seasons.
Singletary gives the Houston Texans a legit one-two punch
Singletary will be paired up with Dameon Pierce, who enjoyed a solid rookie season and likely would have eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing if not for a late-season injury. This is one area where Singletary will be a nice addition to this backfield, should Piece go down for any period of time.
On top of that, Singletary won't be the backup, he and Piece, I believe will share the carries and provide the Texans with one of the league's better one-two combos. Not to mention Pierce will have an excellent teammate and veteran presence to learn from as he progresses in his year two.