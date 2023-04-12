Houston Texans: 2 wide receivers they could select with the 12th pick of the NFL Draft
The Houston Texans have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the second and 12th overall selections. Many mocks have them selecting a wide receiver with the 12th pick and it's likely either Quentin Johnston or Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be available.
The Texans signed Robert Woods to a one-year free agent deal but with the uncertainty surrounding John Metchie, the team will be in the market for a wide receiver or two. Maybe they decide to go a different direction with the 12th pick and target wide receivers later in the draft. Many analysts and scouts have stated this year's draft, while deep at the wide receiver position, doesn't have a lot to top end, WR1 type talent.
That said, some believe if there is a WR1 in this class, it's one of either Smith-Njigba or Johnston, perhaps even both. I decided to put together a player profile for each of these players. If I had my choice, it would be Smith-Njigba but Johnston offers a lot in terms of athleticism and upside as well.
I think it's important to surround your young quarterback, whether that be a rookie such as C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young, or they run it back with Davis Mills while they groom a rookie on the bench to take over in 2024. Either of these two receivers could fill that need and would have a great opportunity to learn from the aforementioned Woods.
So without further ado, let's get into the player profiles of these two stud wide receivers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston.