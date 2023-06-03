Houston Texans: a moment in history - most passing touchdowns in a game
Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans - Sunday Nov 30, 2014
Ryan Fitzpatrick played only one season for the Houston Texans, and it wasn't exactly a stellar season either. On the year, he threw for only 2,483 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. But the season held a record-breaking moment on November 30, 2014.
The Houston Texans took on their division rival, the Tennessee Titans on this day. It was a Week 13 showdown at NRG Stadium in front of over 71,000 fans. This was a career day for Ryan Fitzpatrick, as he led the Texans to an early 14 - 0 lead on two touchdown passes, one to Ryan Griffin, and the other caught by Texans' great, Arian Foster.
This was just two of Fiztpatrick's six touchdowns that day. A record that still stands in Texans' history. His third touchdown came in the second quarter on a huge 58-yard bomb to another Texans legend, DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans were up 24 - 0 and it was barely halftime.
The Titans finally got on the board in the second half, scoring back-to-back touchdowns, cutting the Texans' lead to ten points, 24 - 14. Fitzpatrick rose to the occasion again and put the Titans in the rearview mirror, tossing three more touchdown passes, two of which came in the fourth quarter. The Texans scored 21 unanswered points and staking a 45 - 14 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Fitzpatrick's sixth touchdown of the day was a one-yard pass to yet another Texans legend, J.J. Watt. It was one of only three touchdown receptions that Watt had that season and was the only season he caught touchdown passes. In that 2014 season, Watt had three targets, three receptions, and three touchdowns. All three receptions totaled four yards.
Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 33 passes that day, for 358 yards and the record-breaking six touchdowns. He finished the game with a passer rating of 147.5, completing one of the greatest quarterback performances in Texans' history.