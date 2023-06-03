Houston Texans: All-Time top-5 first-round selections
A short history lesson on the Houston Texans first-rounders
Throughout Houston Texans' history, they have 22 first rounds picks beginning with David Carr in the 2002 NFL Draft and the most recent selections of C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with the second and third overall picks. But where do these 22 picks rank in Texans' history? Who is the best five?
Among those 22 players, there were 32 Pro Bowls selections and 12 All-Pros. The group also includes a Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Award, and the NFL's passing yards leader. The list is littered with awards and honors.
The Texans'ss first-round history also includes three first-rounders that were traded away,whicht helped land the franchise stars like Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil. Most recently, the Texans struck a deal using a first-round pick in 2024 to move up and take Will Anderson Jr. Time will tell how this deal pans out and if he was worth the trade.
Despite all the accolades the Houston Texans first-rounders have garnered, there have been no awards since 2017, with the selection of Deshaun Watson, who of course is no longer with the team. Every first-round pick from 2002 to 2017 is no longer on the team. Some retired, some traded and others signed free-agent deals elsewhere.
The Texans' last five first-rounders are still around and could start to add to the awards list, such as possible Rookie of the Year awards for Stroud and Anderson. We know these two aren't going to be on this list of top-five but maybe down the road, they will make the list.